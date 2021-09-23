First Alert Forecast: More rain on the way?

Local Forecast

The desert southwest saw rain showers pass through the area, are more rainy days in the forecast?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Warm conditions will continue today with slightly above normal high temperatures. A low pressure system and an increase in moisture starting late today and Friday will introduce a more unsettled weather pattern to the region. Highs should cool down to near or slightly below normal along with a slight to sometimes moderate chance of showers and storms.