First Alert Forecast: More rain on the way?
The desert southwest saw rain showers pass through the area, are more rainy days in the forecast?
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Warm conditions will continue today with slightly above normal high temperatures. A low pressure system and an increase in moisture starting late today and Friday will introduce a more unsettled weather pattern to the region. Highs should cool down to near or slightly below normal along with a slight to sometimes moderate chance of showers and storms.
