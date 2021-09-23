Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:26 PM

First Alert Forecast: More rain on the way?

The desert southwest saw rain showers pass through the area, are more rainy days in the forecast?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Warm conditions will continue today with slightly above normal high temperatures. A low pressure system and an increase in moisture starting late today and Friday will introduce a more unsettled weather pattern to the region. Highs should cool down to near or slightly below normal along with a slight to sometimes moderate chance of showers and storms.

As Seen on TV / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content