News 11 Weather Authority: Storm potential

September 22nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The latest high pressure ridge has given us temperatures several degrees above normal on this 1st day of Autumn.

The quiet and hot weather will get a bit of a change-up in the next 36 to 48 hours, with a developing low pressure disturbance will trigger showers and thunderstorms that will spill into the Southwest U.S.

The Desert Southwest could also be effected, with slight chances of isolated to scattered storms in our area from Thursday late afternoon and into Friday.

The storm chances could also linger into the coming weekend.

