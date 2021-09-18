News 11 Weather Authority: Afternoon storms

Local Forecast

September 17th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We've had a very quiet week of weather in the Desert Southwest, until we reached Friday.

A weak disturbance in conjunction with high pressure helped trigger showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

We had early day showers in the Imperial Valley, where light rainfall effected areas from Calexico to El Centro.

Later in the afternoon, more isolated to scattered storm cells developed from the Colorado River corridor to Northern Imperial County.

In the late afternoon, there was also thunderstorm development near the Tacna area in Yuma County.

Expect quieter conditions to reign this weekend and into next week, with near-normal daytime highs.