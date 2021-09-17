News 11 Weather Authority: Lesser heat draws near

Local Forecast

September 16th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As Autumn officially begins in less than a week, we're beginning to see signs of changing of the seasons.

Weak low pressure from the West will import some milder air into our area, which will help drop our daytime high nearly several degrees than what they have been the past couple of days,

That drop will take our daytime mercury levels into the low 100's and potentially the high 90's for the coming weekend and into early next week.