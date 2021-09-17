Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: A calm weekend?

Temps over the weekend expected to hover around the average

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  A weak weather system will move through the region into Saturday bringing increased cloud cover, somewhat cooler temperatures, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Although many locations may not see measurable rainfall, gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm. Starting Sunday, dry conditions with temperatures hovering near to slightly above average should be common through at least the first half of next week.

