News 11 Weather Authority: Slow heat downgrade

September 14th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The gradual downturn of our high end mercury begins, as the latest ridge begins weaken.

In the meantime, a weak disturbance will move into the area to help supplement the temperature decline.

It will also import more moisture into our atmosphere and even give us an outside chance at a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

With these things in mind, our daytime high should settle in to readings close to average by the end of the week.

