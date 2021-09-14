News 11 Weather Authority: Slow heat downgrade
September 14th, 2021
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The gradual downturn of our high end mercury begins, as the latest ridge begins weaken.
In the meantime, a weak disturbance will move into the area to help supplement the temperature decline.
It will also import more moisture into our atmosphere and even give us an outside chance at a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.
With these things in mind, our daytime high should settle in to readings close to average by the end of the week.
