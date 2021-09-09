News 11 Weather Authority: Hint of storms

Local Forecast

September 8th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Our above average heat continues as we continue to roll into early September.

Despite the quiet conditions we've had for the last several days, we've had a very brief run of thunderstorms in Eastern Yuma County, before fizzing out in the early evening hours.

The isolated storms could continue into Thursday in the Imperial Valley and then fade out as we move into the weekend.

By that time, our temperatures could reach near record highs by the weekend.