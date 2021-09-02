News 11 Weather Authority: Quiet momentum

Local Forecast

September 2nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Since Nora's remnants made noise in the Desert Southwest on Tuesday, it has been a quiet weather experience ever since.

The aftermath of the scattered (and sometimes severe) thunderstorms and flooding has been mild and minimal in the wind department.

Daytime highs on this Thursday have only reached the low 100's.

The normal daytime high range for early September is 105 to 106 degrees.

Count on a similar weather pattern to play out through the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, with the one exception being a gradual rise in temperatures.

We should reach and exceed normal temperature readings by Labor Day.