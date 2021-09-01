News 11 Weather Authority: Area skies clearing

Local Forecast

September 1st, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - What a difference a new month makes!

We end August on a stormy note, with the remnants of Nora causing scattered thunderstorms that have turned severe in the Imperial Valley and caused flash flooding in several different places within our area.

We start September on a quiet and somewhat milder note with much clearer sky conditions.

Even though the daytime highs have sunk from the low 100's to the high 90's, we still have the residual moisture from Nora's passing.

Expect milder than normal heat to last the rest of the week, before we heat up somewhat this upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.