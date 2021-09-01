First Alert Forecast: Easing into the weekend

Local Forecast

Local temps will hover around average as winds taper off into slight breezes.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through the early morning for portions of La Paz,

Maricopa, Pinal and Gila Counties until late tonight. A drying trend will begin on Thursday, but lingering chances for isolated storms will remain over the Arizona high terrain into the weekend. Well below normal temperatures are expected through Thursday and warming back near or just below normal by the weekend.