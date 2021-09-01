Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 11:21 PM

First Alert Forecast: Easing into the weekend

Local temps will hover around average as winds taper off into slight breezes.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through the early morning for portions of La Paz,
Maricopa, Pinal and Gila Counties until late tonight. A drying trend will begin on Thursday, but lingering chances for isolated storms will remain over the Arizona high terrain into the weekend. Well below normal temperatures are expected through Thursday and warming back near or just below normal by the weekend.

As Seen on TV / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content