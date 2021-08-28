News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat to effects of Nora

Local Forecast

August 27th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Intense high pressure continues to bring excessive heat to our area.

Our level continue to either threaten or break records altogether.

El Centro reached a new record for August 27th of 116 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Excessive Heat Warning for our area will be extended into Sunday night.

Beyond that, all eyes on our region are on Tropical Storm Nora that continues to strengthen off the Southwest Mexican coast.

Nora is expected to reach hurricane strength by Saturday and is on track to move up the Baja Peninsula early next week.

There is potential that Nora could bring storm effects to the Desert Southwest.