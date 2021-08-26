News 11 Weather Authority: One extreme to potentially another

Local Forecast

August 26th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The 2nd day of our latest excessive heat episode has given us either "near record" or record tying heat.

Yuma officially rose to 114 degrees.

That's just a single degree off from a record for this day of the year; set recently in 2020.

Meanwhile, El Centro tied it's 2020 record of 115 degree heat.

Count on near record to potential record high temps for Friday, as the current Excessive Heat Warning has been extended into Saturday.

Beyond this, we could see showers and thunderstorm chances emerge next week, that could possibly be supplemented by Tropical Storm Nora; currently emerging in the East Pacific just South of Mexico.