Local Forecast

Excessive Heat Warning in place for the desert southwest until Friday night

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Increasing high pressure over the region will bring hot temperatures over the next few days with lower desert highs near 110-113 degrees for Thursday and Friday across south central Arizona and approaching 115 degrees across portions of southeast California and southwest Arizona. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of the area.