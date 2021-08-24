News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat arriving

Local Forecast

August 24th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Our latest round of milder heat is about to become a memory.

High pressure continues to expand from the midwest and will bring a drastic rise in our mercury starting Wednesday, as daytime highs will likely soar from 110 to 117 degrees.

The National Weather Service has enacted an Excessive Heat Warning from Wednesday to Friday of this week.

Beyond this, our temperatures will slide back several degrees by the upcoming weekend.