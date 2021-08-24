First Alert Forecast: Excessive heat warning

Local Forecast

An excessive heat warning goes into effect across the desert southwest at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Increasing high pressure over the region will lead to gradual warming into the latter half of the week with highs near normal today before warming to around 110 degrees on Wednesday. The

hottest days are likely to be Thursday and Friday with highs of 110-113 degrees across south central Arizona and approaching 115 degrees across portions of southeast California and southwest Arizona.