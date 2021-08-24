Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:52 PM

First Alert Forecast: Excessive heat warning

An excessive heat warning goes into effect across the desert southwest at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Increasing high pressure over the region will lead to gradual warming into the latter half of the week with highs near normal today before warming to around 110 degrees on Wednesday. The  
hottest days are likely to be Thursday and Friday with highs of 110-113 degrees across south central Arizona and approaching 115 degrees across portions of southeast California and southwest Arizona.

As Seen on TV / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content