News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat coming

Local Forecast

August 23rd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Even though we've enjoyed the continuation of "below average" dry heat throughout the Desert Southwest, it's about to make an abrupt exit.

A large dome of high pressure in the Midwest will continue to expound it boundaries, approaching our area through the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service has already enacted an Excessive Heat Watch for our entire area from Wednesday to Friday of this week.

Expect that to graduate to an Excessive Heat Warning.

By that period of time, our daytime highs are expected to rapidly ascend to the level of 110 to 117 degrees.

In some cases, we could be talking about near record high temperatures for Thursday.