News 11 Weather Authority: Late Summer temps dropping

Local Forecast

August 17th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Monsoonal thunderstorms are gradually backing off in the Interior West, as a trough develops off the Pacific Northwest.

That system is in line to make an unusual movement, dipping into much of the Interior West in the next couple of days.

This should bring unusually mild conditions for this time of year, with daytime highs only in the low 100's to high 90's for the rest of the week.

That will eventually be replaced with the higher heat we're accustomed to for this time of year, as we get into the following week.