News 11 Weather Authority

August 18th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A brief late Summer weather pattern change is bringing in a milder form of heat and wind gusts.

A low pressure disturbance further to the Northwest is riding a large trough that's dipping as far South as Central California and Northern Arizona.

As a result, daytime highs have dipped several degrees below the daytime average of 107 degrees.

Tonight's influx of 15-30 mph wind gusts should settle as we roll into Thursday.

Expect the current temperature conditions to last through the coming weekend, before we rise our mercury numbers back to above normal for next week.

In the meantime, don't expect to see area thunderstorms for the next several days.

