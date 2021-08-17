News 11 Weather Authority: Quiet weather returns

Local Forecast

August 16th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Despite a recent wave of strong overnight outflow activity from monsoonal thunderstorms that have rolled in from Central to Northern Arizona, the Eastward shift of the overall weather dynamic has afforded quiet conditions in the Desert Southwest.

Despite this, we'll continue to keep a consistent level of monsoonal moisture in our area.

This will allow for us to keep our relatively rich dew points and higher heat index numbers.

Expect the overall quiet and sticky weather to continue for at least the rest of the workweek.