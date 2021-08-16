Skip to Content
First Alert Weather: A drop in temperatures

Flash flood watch for Maricopa and Pima Counties until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Severe Thunderstorms could form to the east of the viewing area and a flash flood watch is in effect until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Gila Bend, who just was just hammered with flooding over the weekend could see another round of heavy rains. While not in our viewing area, the system could make its way into eastern Yuma County. The KYMA Weather team is watching the current conditions and will alert you if anything develops in the near future

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

