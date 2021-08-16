First Alert Weather: A drop in temperatures

Local Forecast

Flash flood watch for Maricopa and Pima Counties until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Severe Thunderstorms could form to the east of the viewing area and a flash flood watch is in effect until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Gila Bend, who just was just hammered with flooding over the weekend could see another round of heavy rains. While not in our viewing area, the system could make its way into eastern Yuma County. The KYMA Weather team is watching the current conditions and will alert you if anything develops in the near future