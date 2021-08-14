News 11 Weather Authority: Late night severe weather event

Local Forecast

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A line of severe thunderstorms are rolling into the Desert Southwest and Southern Arizona, as these severe cells are prompting the National Weather Service to enact numerous warnings of it's kind over the past several hours.

Approaching the midnight hour, there are already a couple of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings posted for both Yuma and La Paz Counties.

These storms are racing at a fast clip of 30 mph to the Southwest with damaging winds up to 60 mph and strong enough outflows to also inspire Dust Storm Warnings in the area.

NWS already enacted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch at around 7 pm tonight for most of Southern Arizona, including Yuma and La Paz Counties.

That watch will remain in effect until 3 am.

These severe storm cells are capable of doing damage to structures and potentially knocking out power.