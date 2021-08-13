Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: A little below average?

Strong winds and some blowing dust will also be possible for desert locations

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High levels of moisture will remain entrenched across the region into early next week, leading to persistent chances for showers and thunderstorms. The primary threats with any storms remain   localized heavy rainfall that may cause flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for south-central Arizona through Sunday afternoon. Strong winds and some blowing dust will also be possible for desert locations. With increased cloud cover and showers, temperatures will remain near to below normal.

