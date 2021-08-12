News 11 Sports: Storms hit Tacna

Local Forecast

August 12th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Monsoon thunderstorm developments throughout the afternoon came to a head earlier this evening, when severe thunderstorms popped up in both La Paz and Yuma Counties.

Among them, the National Weather Service enacted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at 7:15 this evening in the Tacna area.

Rain amounts varied from half an inch to 2 inches in that area, which prompted the NWS to also enact a Flash Flood Warning.

Even though Yuma County has another slight chances of showers and thunderstorms for Friday, the chances may pop up again over the weekend and increase into next week.