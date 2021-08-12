First Alert Forecast: Lingering rain?

Local Forecast

Storms continue on Thursday in parts of the viewing area

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High levels of moisture will remain entrenched across the region into early next week, leading to persistent chances for showers and thunderstorms. The primary threats with any storms remain localized heavy rainfall that may cause flash flooding. Strong winds and some blowing dust will also be possible for desert locations. With increased cloud cover and showers, temperatures will remain near to below normal.