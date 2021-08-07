News 11 Weather Authority: Tamer heat

Local Forecast

August 6th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Even with the passing of the latest excessive heat episode, the higher mercury numbers are slowly dropping.

The ridge of high pressure that gave us the high heat continues to back off, and could be in position to import more subtropic moisture from the South.

Expect our temperatures to continue their slow and gradual slide into the early goings of next week.

Thunderstorm chances could also re-emerge in our area by then.