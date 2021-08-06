Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Not quite as hot

Highs drop closer to normal, near 105 to 107 degrees for the next couple of days.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) Not quite as hot over the Greater Phoenix area as highs drop closer to normal, near 105 to 107 degrees for the next couple of days. A gradual cooling trend continues into early next week. Meanwhile,   there will be a slow increase in storm chances over Arizona the next several days. Storm chances remain in the single digits over the lower elevations through Sunday before reaching the low double digits Monday through Wednesday.

