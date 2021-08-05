News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat ceases

Local Forecast

August 5th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As our latest Excessive Heat Warning is expected to come to an end in our area tonight at 8 pm, we did not get a repeat of the record breaking daytime high mercury many of us had on Wednesday.

Earlier this morning, we experienced a surge of subtropical moisture in our area.

Dewpoints got as high as the 80's in the Imperial Valley.

Even with daytime highs reaching the neighborhood of 109 to 113 degrees, the heat index in the Imperial Valley made it feel like it was 122 degrees outside.

The high pressure ridge responsible for this oppressive heat will be backing off to the East in the coming days, and that will open the door for the re-start of showers and thunderstorms in much of Arizona over the course of the next several days.

So far, it doesn't look like the Desert Southwest will be included in that area; at least from now into the early goings of next week.