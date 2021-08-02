News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat coming

Local Forecast

August 2nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Just a couple days out from our most active monsoonal thunderstorm event of the season so far, we are dealing with surging Summer temperatures.

Our mercury boom will land us into an Excessive Heat Warning for our area for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The impending dangerous heat levels can land anywhere from 109 to 119 degrees in that span of time.

This could pose health dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke at a quicker rate with this rate of heat.

We'll either have near record to record tying daytimes the next couple of days also.