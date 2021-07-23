News 11 Weather Authority: Monsoon storms hit Imperial County

Local Forecast

July 22nd, 2021

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The current monsoon weather pattern has helped trigger strong storm activity in Baja California that managed to spill into both Imperial and San Diego Counties earlier this afternoon.

Those storms dropped some heavy rain and brought wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour in Western Imperial County, while generating a pair of flood advisories in the process.

Areas affected include Ocotillo, El Centro and Salton City.

Storm chances for our area may lessen a bit on Friday, before increasing again this upcoming weekend.