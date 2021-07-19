First Alert Forecast: Rain still in the mix

Local Forecast

Near to below normal highs expected for the first half of the week.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Abundant monsoon moisture will continue to bring daily chances for at least isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of Arizona with a tendency to favor the higher terrain of eastern Arizona, especially for the first half of the week. Near to below normal highs expected for the first half of the week, then below normal by late in the week. More scattered to possibly widespread storms are expected for the second half of the week as a more organized weather system may affect the region. Storms will be capable of producing both locally heavy rain, strong winds, and blowing dust.