News 11 Weather Authority: Storms still at bay

Local Forecast

July 14th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure from the West has positioned itself to stir in more moisture to help fire off scattered showers and thunderstorms through much of Arizona the past couple of days.

That trend should continue, but not for the Desert Southwest; at least for the next couple of days.

Beyond that, expect more instability in our area , starting this upcoming weekend.

Increased chances of showers and thunderstorms could go well into next week.