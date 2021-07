Local Forecast

July 9th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Both the Imperial Valley and the Gila Valley are under an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire weekend.

The Imperial Valley will likely see the warning extend to Monday.

The excessive heat could reach as high as 118 degrees on Saturday, that could potentially challenge or break previous heat records.

The strong high pressure ridge responsible for the excess heat should weaken by early next week.