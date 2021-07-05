Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and dry

Dry conditions persist throughout the desert southwest and most clouds clear out

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Drier conditions will settle into the area, likely persisting  
through the majority of the week. Daily isolated storms will still be likely across the eastern Arizona high terrain, while the lower deserts will mostly remain dry. Temperatures will warm to a few degrees above normal for much of the coming week with highs mostly in a 109 to 112 degree range across the lower deserts.

