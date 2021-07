Local Forecast

Drier conditions will settle into the area, likely persisting through the majority of the week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will warm to a few degrees above normal for much of the coming week with highs mostly in a 109 to 112 degree range across the lower deserts. A slight boost in moisture is likely later this week, but this alone is not likely to be enough to bring back rain chances for the lower deserts.