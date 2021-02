Local Forecast

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday will be sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs near 70. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

The wind advisory is set to expire at 2 p.m. MST. This could cause difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds.