Temperatures warming up to the 90’s this Halloween weekend

Local Forecast

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures will continue to warm with readings reaching around 10 degrees above the seasonal normal by the end of this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), these abnormally warm conditions will persist through much of next week with afternoon highs hovering at or above 90 degrees for many lower elevation communities.

Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures nearing 88 degrees. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows around 61 degrees.

On Halloween day, mostly sunny skies will prevail with a high near 90 degrees and lows around 64. Calm wind will enter the area from the Northeast around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Outside of a very remote chance of an isolated light shower Monday night, dry weather will also persist into the end of next week.