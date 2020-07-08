Brace for excessive heat watch this weekend

Local Forecast

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Dry conditions and above normal temperatures with lower deserts highs approaching or exceeding 110 degrees will continue.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), abnormally strong high pressure building over the area Friday into early next week will likely result in excessive heat with highs approaching or exceeding 115 degrees over the lower deserts.

Stable conditions with dry southwest flow aloft will prevent thunderstorms from developing over the region through this weekend.

Extreme temperatures should subside early next week, but temperatures likely will remain above normal through next week.

An excessive heat watch remain in effect from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

Afternoon temperatures from 110 to 119 degrees will be possible for parts of Kofa, Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley, and Central La Paz Valley.