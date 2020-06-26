Temperatures cool down to double digits next week

Local Forecast

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Anticipate another day of above normal temperatures today.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a cooling trend is expected Saturday through Tuesday as a couple of weather systems move through the western states.

Highs on Tuesday over the lower deserts are anticipated to dip just below 100.

Before then, breezy afternoons will continue through Saturday with even stronger winds on Sunday and Monday.

The strong winds and dry conditions on Sunday and Monday will lead to a much higher fire danger threat.

A warming trend is expected during the latter half of next week as high pressure builds over the region.