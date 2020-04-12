Temperatures warm up this week

Local Forecast

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures are expected to warm up moving into the week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), after a sunny and pleasant afternoon today, another disturbance will bring a chance of rain to portions of northeast La Paz, northern Maricopa, and southern Gila Counties on Monday.

Very isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix with little to no chance into the lower deserts.

Much drier conditions will move into the region for Tuesday through the bulk of the coming week as temperatures warm a few degrees above normal on Thursday and Friday.