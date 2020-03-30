Skip to Content
Warm temps and clear skies on tap for the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures this week are forecast to warm up to the 90's on Wednesday and remain in the 80's until the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a warming trend under continued dry conditions will prevail through Wednesday as higher pressure builds across the Desert Southwest.

Breezy conditions and increased clouds are expected Wednesday with a weak passing system.

Temperatures then look to settle a few degrees above normal through the remainder of the week under clear to mostly clear skies.

