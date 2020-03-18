Possible thunderstorms expected today along with heavy rain

Local Forecast

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Possible thunderstorms expected are today as heavy rain will continue to pour into the desert southwest.

According to the National Weather Service, a Pacific low-pressure system will lead to increasing rain chances throughout the day today with the best chances occurring this afternoon and evening across southern Arizona.

Scattered thunderstorms are also expected this afternoon bringing the potential for heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Showers are expected before 9 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 am and noon, then showers afternoon. Steady temperatures will remain around 55.

Later today, light and variable wind coming from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph are expected in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Lingering shower chances will continue over the south-central Arizona deserts into Thursday with accumulating snows across portions of the Arizona high country.

Dry conditions are anticipated Friday and through the weekend before light rain chances return early next week. High temperatures will be well below normal through Friday before warming back to near normal readings beginning Sunday.