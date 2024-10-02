Weather Recap: September 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Unusually hot weather continued in September for Yuma as we had multiple days with highs above normal.

For the last full week of September, we had an unseasonable heat wave which brought record-breaking temperatures. We tied a record of 110 degrees on September 24th and broke a new daily record of 112 degrees on September 28th.

Our hottest day of the month was Wednesday, September 4th with a high of 115 degrees. There were a few days where high temperatures were recorded as MM, which means missing, but even then we still had more days above normal.

The month of September was also very dry as we had NO days with any measurable rain.

Our rain total for the month leaves us at 0.00", and our monthly average is 0.68", so that leaves us below our monthly average of -0.68" for the month of September.

So far for 2024, Yuma has accumulated 2.21", and comparing it with our 2024 yearly average, we are actually -0.28," which is below from where we should be.

With what Yuma has accumulated so far for 2024 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2023, we were 2.30" and making us ahead, but now Yuma falling BEHIND of our yearly rain total.

With the very hot temperatures and lack of rain it has brought even more changes to our short-term drought.

At the start of January 2024, we had no drought conditions, then in August the majority of Desert Southwest was experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Now we are seeing moderate conditions for the majority of our area.