Warmer temperatures settle in, calmer weather ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a breezy Valentine's Day, calmer conditions have returned, and temperatures are on the rise as we head into the weekend.

Winds have eased significantly Saturday, leaving us with much more tranquil weather. If you have outdoor plans later in the evening, expect clear skies and seasonable temperatures, making for a pleasant evening.

High pressure is building across the region, bringing a steady warming trend. Daytime highs will gradually climb into the upper 70s this weekend, with some areas reaching the low 80s by Presidents Day.

A mix of sun and high clouds will continue over the next few days, but dry conditions will persist. No rain is expected, and winds will remain light heading into next week.

Looking ahead, temperatures will stay above average with plenty of sunshine and quiet weather dominating the forecast.

Stay tuned for more updates!