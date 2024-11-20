Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Satellite footage shows “bomb cyclone” heading to Pacific Northwest

today at 7:19 AM
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A strengthening low-pressure storm system packing strong winds and heavy snow potential neared the Pacific Northwest on November 19, footage shows.

Satellite footage provided by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the powerful storm spiraling in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, nearing Washington and southwestern British Columbia.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle reported wind gusts as high as 68 mph as of Tuesday afternoon.

