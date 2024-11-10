Quiet and mild conditions settle over Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week, residents in Yuma and surrounding areas can expect continued pleasant weather, with temperatures trending near to slightly above seasonal averages.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), weak ridging overhead will keep skies mostly clear, while a weather disturbance off the West Coast will bring some thin, high clouds across the Desert Southwest.

These clouds may increase slightly as the system approaches the coast, but otherwise, quiet and dry conditions will dominate the forecast.

Daytime highs are set to reach the low 80s in the coming days, typical for November. While warm during the day, nighttime temperatures will dip into the 50s, providing a refreshing contrast and comfortable fall evenings.

Looking ahead to midweek, a troughing feature could usher in a slight cool-down, with temperatures forecast to drop by a few degrees.

By next weekend, a more significant weather system may bring noticeable cooling and potentially gustier winds, marking a change in the current weather pattern.

For now, Yuma can enjoy a calm week of seasonal warmth and ideal weather for outdoor plans.