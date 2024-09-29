First Alert Action Day: Excessive heat warning remains in effect until Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and unseasonably hot conditions will be the norm over the next week as high pressure sits over the Desert Southwest, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The NWS says an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Thursday evening, as potentially record setting temperatures persist through the start of October.
A strong ridge of high pressure keeps conditions sweltering, with temperatures between 110 and 116 degrees forecasted through the start of next week, according to NWS.