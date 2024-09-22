As fall season begins, warmer weather take over Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The brief taste of fall weather is coming to an end, with the final low-pressure system responsible for the cooler temperatures quickly moving northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

As we head into next week, NWS says temperatures will steadily climb, surpassing normal levels as a strong high-pressure system takes hold.

Meanwhile, dry air will remain in place, leaving little to no chance for precipitation throughout the week according to NWS.