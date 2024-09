YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Early next week, temperatures are expected to climb above normal as a strong high-pressure system settles over the region, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Dry air will continue to dominate, leaving little to no chance for rain, NWS says.

This means we're in for a calm, sunny, and warm weekend, with highs remaining in the 90s through Saturday.