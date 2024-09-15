Dry and seasonably mild conditions for the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weather system over northern Arizona will link with moisture returning into the southern part of the state resulting in modest thunderstorm chances in eastern half of Arizona, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS says most of this activity will be focused over the higher terrain east of Phoenix with chances exiting the region Monday night.

Dry and seasonably mild conditions will spread into the area Tuesday with temperatures hovering five to 10 degrees below normal through much of the week, NWS also says.