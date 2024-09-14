Normal temperatures throughout the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a quiet day Saturday with temperatures near normal, unsettled weather conditions are expected for Sunday and Monday as good chances for showers and thunderstorms cover much of southern and central Arizona, according to National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS says thunderstorms that develop may produce strong winds along with locally heavy rainfall that could lead to some localized flooding.

Dry and mild conditions are then expected starting next Tuesday with temperatures running close to 10 degrees below normal through around next Friday, NWS also says.